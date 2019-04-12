× Silver Alert issued for missing veteran with medical conditions

WEST HAVEN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old veteran Ronald Hudson.

Police say Hudson was last seen in the West Haven area on April 6th and has ties to the Veterans Administration Facility, as well as the towns of Meriden, Bridgeport, and Rocky Hill.

Hudson is reported to have medical conditions which require prescription medication. He’s a black male with a stocky build, 5’10” with salt and pepper short hair, brown eyes, and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-937-3900.