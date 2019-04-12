What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Smoke detectors credited with saving lives in East Windsor fire

EAST WINDSOR – A few walls,  a charred foundation, and a chimney is all  that’s left after a fire ripped through an East Windsor home Thursday evening.

“I was probably 10 minutes away when my daughter called me on the phone and said  the house is on fire,” says Jim Giorgi, the homeowner.

When Giorgi arrived  his house was engulfed in flames. The former firefighter never thought he’d be on this end of things, luckily no one was hurt.

“Smoke detectors…definitely saved my daughter’s life and her  friend,” says Giorgi.

Neighbors also jumped into action  when they saw the fire. They ran to the barn to make sure the horses on the property were safe.

“We were able to get the horses out of the pastures that were at risk and got them on the back and they settled in,” says Jim.

The horses still are shaken up by the fire.

Friday afternoon,  hot spots remained on the property. Jim is thankful for the community’s support and remains optimistic about the future.

“This could all be replaced. We will rebuild and go from there,” says Giorgi.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

