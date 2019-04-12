Tickets go on sale Monday for TEDx conference at Wesleyan University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Millions of people watch TED Talks online every year, and now people in Connecticut can attend a special conference.

Tickets for the public go on sale on April 15 at 12 a.m. on http://tedxwesleyanu.com/ .

TEDxWesleyanU is a licensed TED event set for April 27, 2018 in Beckham Hall on the college campus.

Speakers include U.S. Representative for Connecticut Jahana Hayes, Connecticut State Senator Alex Bergstein, best-selling author Dr. Robin Cook, Wesleyan student Dylan Shumway, who won this year’s campus speaker competition, and more.

Several Wesleyan students introduced the TED-inspired talks to Middletown.

“TEDxWesleyanU was founded on the principle of broadening thought diversity on campus and beyond,” said junior Eunes Harun, of Hamden. “Following the incredible response and success of last year’s conference, including selling out within 10 minutes of launch, we’re ecstatic to be bringing TEDxWesleyanU back for its second year.”

