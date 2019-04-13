× 2 men taken to the hospital after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Two men were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after they were shot.

Police said that they responded to Kensington Street at Edgewood Avenue two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle and the other had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both victims were taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to please call them at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.