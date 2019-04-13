Abandon Suffield dog finally finds loving home

SUFFIELD –It might only be April, but it looks like Christmas came early for one lucky dog.

Brooks the dog was found tied up to a tree in Stony Brook Park on February 28.

Police said that there were other visible signs of neglect and suspected abuse such as severe matting of the dog’s fur, missing portions of fur from the dog’s tail, and a tumor present on one of the dog’s rear legs.

“Icicles were visible hanging from the dog’s fur and the Animal Control officer noted what appeared to be signs of significant neglect of the dog’s dental care,” police said.

Brooks was taken to the River Valley Animal Center for treatment. He also affectionately received his name at the center. Once he made his recovery, Brooks was available for adoption.

On April 12, Brooks was taken home to his forever home happy and healthy.

It is still unknown to police who did this and are asking anyone with information on who abandoned Brooks to call Suffield Police 860-668-3870.