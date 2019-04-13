× Duo arrested for assaulting, pepper-spraying, and robbing man in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield Police have arrested two people for a reported robbery and assault.

Plainfield Police say they arrested 28 year old Angelica Mitchell and 25 year old Matthew Mineau of Brooklyn, CT at the East Hartford Police Department about 9 p.m. Friday.

Members of the East Hartford Police Department had taken the two into custody based on active arrest warrants held by the Plainfield Police Department.

The arrests stem from April 8th, when an individual called the Plainfield Police Department to report that he had just been assaulted, including being pepper-sprayed, by Mineau and Mitchell. The individual also reported they stole a large sum of money from him in the process. Mineau and Mitchell fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Mineau and Mitchell were charged with Robbery 2nd Degree, Larceny 2nd Degree, Assault 3rd Degree, and Disorderly Conduct, and transported to the Plainfield Police Department where they were each held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond. Mineau and Mitchell are scheduled to appear at the G.A. 11 Superior Court on Monday.