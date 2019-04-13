Early morning fire destroys Colchester home; family away, dogs perish

COLCHESTER – Officials say a home in Colchester was destroyed by fire early this morning.

Colchester and neighboring fire departments responded to the home on Deer Run Drive at 4:45 a.m. Fire officials say the house was already a total loss and beginning to collapse as firefighters arrived.

The family that lived in the home was away from home, so no people were hurt. Unfortunately they had left behind their two dogs – they were being fed by neighbors – and the pets perished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; we’ll bring you more on this story as it becomes available.