What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Man wounded multiple times in late-night New Haven shooting

Posted 7:14 AM, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 07:34AM, April 13, 2019

NEW HAVEN – A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg, hand, and buttocks overnight in New Haven. Police say he is expected to recover.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area of Sherman Parkway and West Ivy Street in the Newhallville neighborhood at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. Police say that moments later a caller directed them to the victim at a West Ivy Street residence.

The New Haven resident was transported via ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.331013 by -72.937224.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.