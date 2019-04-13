× Man wounded multiple times in late-night New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN – A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg, hand, and buttocks overnight in New Haven. Police say he is expected to recover.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the area of Sherman Parkway and West Ivy Street in the Newhallville neighborhood at 1:50 a.m. on Saturday. Police say that moments later a caller directed them to the victim at a West Ivy Street residence.

The New Haven resident was transported via ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.