× Negotiations resume on third day of grocery workers’ strike

QUINCY, Mass.— Supermarket and labor union officials are resuming negotiations as workers in southern New England are on their third day of a walkout.

A Stop & Shop spokeswoman confirmed contract talks with the United Food and Commercial Workers resumed Saturday afternoon with federal mediators involved.

Thousands of unionized workers for Stop & Shop walked off the job on Thursday over what they say is an unfair contract offer.

Many have formed picket lines around some 240 Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The Quincy, Massachusetts-based company has kept most locations open by hiring temporary workers.

The company says its proposal includes across-the-board raises and health and pension benefits better than most food retailers. But the union says raises would be eaten up by higher health care costs.