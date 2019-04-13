× Newtown residents return home to find naked stranger inside

NEWTOWN — One family returned home Saturday morning to find something unusual and disturbing walking around their house.

Police were dispatched to a home on Church Hill Road on calls from Newtown residents telling them a naked man, who they did not know, was walking around in their house.

Within minutes, officers responded and arrested Joseph Achenbach.

During the investigation, police were able to determine that Achenbach, 35 of Watertown, had pulled off of Church Hill Road and crashed his car in the backyard of the resident’s home.

The Watertown resident, then entered the house through the unlocked sliding glass door.

The residents returned home from shopping that morning, to find Achenbach inside. They immediately left the house and called police.

Police said that they could not find Achenbach’s clothes at the scene and it is believed that he was naked when he crashed his car.

Achenbach is facing numerous charges including second degree criminal trespassing and driving while under the influence. He is scheduled to appear in court April 15.