× People are now petitioning to have black hole named after late singer Chris Cornell

Well the black hole (sun) has come but it looks like certain fans are working to change its name.

A petition was created on Change.org by a fan of the late rock singer Chris Cornell to have the black hole recently photographed by NASA, be named after the aforementioned singer.

NASA unveiled the first ever pictures of a black hole on April 10 and two days later, officially announced that the black hole will be called Powehi — a Hawaiian phrase referring to an “embellished dark source of unending creation.”

“I ask NASA, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration and all the astronomers and scientists involved in this discovery, to name this black hole after Chris Cornell,” wrote Giuliana Jarrin, the creator of the petition. “This would be a “surreal” and amazing way to honor his life and his contribution to music.”

The petition’s goal is to obtain 35,000 signees. You can sign the petition by clicking here.

Cornell rose to the national stage as the lead singer of grunge heavy weights, Soundgarden, and then later with the rock supergroup, Auidoslave. Known for his incredible vocal range, Cornell won a Grammy award with Soundgarden for their hit song “Black Hole Sun” in 1995.

Cornell died in May of 2018. He was 52 years-old.