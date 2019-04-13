Warm today, but more rain is coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that the rain is done, we are going to warm up. Today will be in the 70s! a very nice day to say the least. The rain should hold off until tomorrow afternoon, when another disturbance is forecast to move in. This will be associated with a storm that will produce a rather significant area of severe weather over the next couple of days - but by the time it gets to us, it should be just about all petered out in terms of severe stuff. That doesn't men the storm won't still be dynamic and cause a couple of thunderstorms.

Sunday will be showery in the evening ahead of the main course of rain on Monday. Thankfully with all the moisture in place it will be warm, Something which will help out the budding trees and allow us to take full advantage of the Spring transition. With more leaves, that will mean more moisture, which will in turn cause temps to rise.

Monday will be a washout through at least the morning, and we wont get a break until Tuesday. More rain is in the forecast for the end of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SATURDAY: Showers lingering in the early/mid morning then clearing, warmer. High: Low-mid 70s inland, Low-mid 60s shore.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for late PM/evening showers. High: Low-mid 60s.

MONDAY: Rain. High: 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 60.

