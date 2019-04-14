× Bristol Police: woman’s body found, believed to have drowned accidentally

BRISTOL – A search for a missing Bristol woman has ended sadly.

Police say they were dispatched just before midnight Friday to are of Hull Street and Porter Court in Bristol to investigate a missing 31-year-old woman. As police began investigating, they found the woman’s body behind a neighbor’s house.

Detectives and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene. Investigators now say they do not consider the woman’s death suspicious; rather, they believe she accidentally drowned. That conclusion needs to be confirmed by an autopsy, and police also say they are reviewing video surveillance footage.

The name of the woman is being withheld pending additional notification of family members.