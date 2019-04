Eddie Perez resigned as mayor of Hartford while facing corruption charges, and is now seeking a second chance from the people of his city. Is his apology enough to earn the trust of the voters and unseat an incumbent? Fox 61’s Jenn Bernstein and Al Terzi talk to the former mayor about his past and his future in an interview that originally aired on Fox 61’s The Real Story.

