× Facebook problems this morning? No, it’s not just you.

Trying to check Facebook this Sunday morning and can’t seem to log on? No, it’s not your computer.

Facebook – along with Instagram and Whatsapp, which are owned by Facebook – are experiencing outages and problems this morning.

The site “DownDetector.com” shows Facebook having problems in several areas across the globe, and the Northeast U.S. is one of the trouble spots. Others include Europe and the Philippines.

It’s not immediately clear what is causing the problem, or how long the outage might last.

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network’s website.

Other major social media apps like Snapchat and Twitter are not affected – and the hashtag “#FacebookDown” is starting to trend on Twitter,