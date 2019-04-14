What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Kid Cudi dedicates his last song at Coachella to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle

April 14, 2019

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for adidas)

INDIO, Calif. — Kid Cudi closed out his set at Coachella on Saturday night with a tribute to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle.

The “Man On The Moon” dedicated his performance of “Pursuit of Happiness” to fellow artists Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle, both who died in the past year.

“This next one, I wanna dedicate this to Mac Miller and Nipsey Hussle,” Cudi told the crowd, asking them to sing “as loud as y’all can.”

Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting near his clothing store in Los Angeles last month. Thousands of people gathered at the Staples Center earlier this week to honor the beloved rapper and community activist.

Mac Miller died of an accidental overdose in September 2018. He had been open about his battles with substance addiction, and at the time, Cudi said on Twitter that Miller’s death had taken a heavy toll on him.

