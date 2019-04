Please enable Javascript to watch this video

four-time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Jim Calhoun talks about his present, highly acclaimed past – and a very unsettling future. The Coach turns 77 in May. He completed a high-profile launch of a new men’s basketball team at Division III St. Joseph. He is also acancer survivor-- and is currently battling stomach cancer.

Remember to LIKE "Real People with Stan Simpson" on Facebook