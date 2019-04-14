What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

The Real Story – Eddie Perez 2.0

Posted 11:44 AM, April 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 11:45AM, April 14, 2019

Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez explains why he thinks he can win back his old job, despite his previous corruption convictions, which were overturned on appeal.  He has criticized current mayor Luke Bronin as too concerned about downtown development and less about schools.  Also, because Bronin decided to explore a run for governor last year, in his first term as mayor.

