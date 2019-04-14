The Real Story – Eddie Perez 2.0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Hartford Mayor Eddie Perez explains why he thinks he can win back his old job, despite his previous corruption convictions, which were overturned on appeal. He has criticized current mayor Luke Bronin as too concerned about downtown development and less about schools. Also, because Bronin decided to explore a run for governor last year, in his first term as mayor.