The Real Story – Legalizing marijuana

FOX61's Chief Investigator Brian Foley discusses the concerns of police chiefs across the state, should recreational marijuana be legalized. There is no standard test for being high on pot, as there is with alcohol, and the chiefs are worried that legalization will really strain their resources. Foley served with the Hartford PD for 24 years, and rose to the position of Deputy Chief.