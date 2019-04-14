Thunderstorms on the way for Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Overall, not a horrible forecast for the day. Temps will still be reaching near 70 inland with cooler temps at the shore, thanks to a notable fog bank that will struggle to exit before clouds roll in from the south.

We are keeping a close eye on the potent storm system that brought so much severe weather to the Southeast and Mid-South yesterday. This dynamic storm will spark another round of severe weather to our west, but thankfully, we will not see its full effects by the time it arrives. While thunderstorms will likely be prevalent, the combination of poor thermodynamic conditions, as well as a decreasing pool of high moisture content will preclude any chances for severe weather in our area. Expect some gusty winds, and heavy rain, but that is about it for your Monday morning.

We get a break after that until Thursday where temps will start a slow rise ahead of another period of unsettled weather. Showers will become more abundant through Friday, with chances for rain on Saturday expected to be rather widespread.

FORECAST DETAILS:

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for late PM/evening showers. High: Low-mid 60s. Shore: Upper 50s.

MONDAY: Rain/TStorms possible. High: 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 50s

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli