× Two men found shot in front of Hamden restaurant

HAMDEN – Hamden Police say they found two gunshot victims outside the “Off the Hook” seafood and wings restaurant early Sunday.

They responded to the reports of gunfire about 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found one gunshot victim in the parking lot, a 23 year-old Hamden resident who had been shot in the thigh. They then found a second victim, a 27 year-old New Haven resident, lying in front of the restaurant with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both victims were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment. Police have yet released their identities, or their conditions.

The Hamden Police Department Detective Division is conducting the investigation. No word yet on suspects or a motive for the shooting.

It has been violent weekend in the area. The scene of this Hamden shooting is just a couple of blocks over the New Haven town line, and comes on the heels of three other shootings in the Elm City on Saturday.

New Haven police said “It is unknown if any of the Saturday, April 13 shooting incidents are related. A total of four people were shot in three separate incidents,” beginning with a shooting on West Ivy Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday, then shootings on Foxon Street at 6:30 p.m. and Kensington Street about 8 p.m.

Police have not made any statements regarding any possible connection of the three New Haven shootings and the overnight shooting in Hamden.