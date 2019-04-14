× Westport police investiagting fatal crash

WESTPORT — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a large fire in the area of Weston Street around 1 a.m.

Officials said that there was a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The vehicle had struck a utility pole and downed electrical wires.

The deceased has not yet been identified by police.

Police said that utility crews hope to have the roadway open by morning before the commute.