What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Westport police investiagting fatal crash

Posted 8:23 PM, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:32PM, April 14, 2019

WESTPORT — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a large fire in the area of Weston Street around 1 a.m.

Officials said that there was a vehicle “fully engulfed in flames.” The vehicle had struck a utility pole and downed electrical wires.

The deceased has not yet been identified by police.

Police said that utility crews hope to have the roadway open by morning before the commute.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.