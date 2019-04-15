FOX61 Family First: Fight for childcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Caitlin Clarkson Pereira may not be running for office – but that doesn’t mean she’s still not campaigning for change.

Last fall, Periera ran for State Representative for Fairfield and Southport. She didn’t win, but the educator, and full time mom of Parker – realized something while running for office.

The problem : you can run for office – but you can’t get reimbursed for child care expenses. And that’s when a new platform was born.

So now, long after the election, Periera continues to fight. Not to profit off of running, but to make it easier for women, especially moms, to run for higher office. Right now only 10 states in the country allow reimbursement for child care expenses. Caitlin is trying to make it 11. Support for her crusade – has gone national - even getting noticed by Hillary Clinton.