Hartford man shot and killed Sunday afternoon

HARTFORD -- Police say 28-year-old Hartford resident Derrick Nichols was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Police say around noon, Nichols was found on the ground at the corner of Wooster and Pavilion Streets with multiple gunshot wounds.

Nichols was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Thanks to help from witnesses and surveillance cameras, it took less than an hour for police to track down the suspected vehicle in the city’s south end. Police say they took a person of interest into custody.

Major Crimes Officials have not said if the victim and suspect knew each other.

FOX61 spoke to a teacher who lives in the neighborhood who didn’t want to be identified. She said there are residents, such as herself, who are trying to change the area’s violent reputation.

“It's difficult for us to revitalize the neighborhood when things like this happen, it's sad and our children should not have to see violence like this,” she said, “When it gets warm outside it, just seems like all chaos breaks loose.”