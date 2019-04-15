Meal House: Easy Chicken Marinade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Easy Chicken Marinade

By Margot Zaharek-Girgasky, PhD, RD, CD-N and Stephanie Vivier

This marinade can be used in a variety of ways. Whether you are grilling, roasting or baking, you can make this in a snap.

Ingredients*:

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped

2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ small onion

⅛ teaspoon black pepper, ground

4 pound whole chicken, cut

½ lemon

* Fresh local ingredients are recommended to optimize flavor. To find information on Connecticut Grown products, visit: https://www.ct.gov/doag/cwp/view.asp?a=3243&Q=523758&PM=1&doagNav=|

Instructions:

In this recipe, the marinade will be used in baking chicken. Prepare the night before and just pop in the oven when you get home from work.

In large glass mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil, fresh herbs, garlic, onion and pepper. Add chicken and mix with tongs to evenly distribute ingredients. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap and let marinate for at least 30 minutes in refrigerator. (To maximize flavor, marinate for 2- 4 hours. Can be marinated overnight). Place chicken in baking dish. Squeeze lemon juice over chicken. (Can add vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, asparagus, squash, etc. Pour remaining marinade over vegetables). Bake for 30 minutes at 425o Internal temperature should reach a minimum of 165oF.

* Ingredients in our demonstration were provided by:

Hidden View Farm, Wolcott (https://hiddenviewfarmct.com)

Percy Thomson Meadows Farm, Bethlehem (http://www.percythomsonmeadows.com)

March Farm, Bethlehem (https://marchfarm.com)

Gazy Brothers Farm, Oxford (https://www.gazybrothersfarm.net)

The Olive Factory, Waterbury (http://www.theoliveoilfactory.com)