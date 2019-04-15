Meal House: Easy Chicken Marinade

Easy Chicken Marinade
By Margot Zaharek-Girgasky, PhD, RD, CD-N and Stephanie Vivier
This marinade can be used in a variety of ways. Whether you are grilling, roasting or baking, you can make this in a snap.
Ingredients*:
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ small onion
⅛ teaspoon black pepper, ground
4 pound whole chicken, cut
½ lemon
* Fresh local ingredients are recommended to optimize flavor. To find information on Connecticut Grown products, visit: https://www.ct.gov/doag/cwp/view.asp?a=3243&Q=523758&PM=1&doagNav=|
Instructions:
In this recipe, the marinade will be used in baking chicken. Prepare the night before and just pop in the oven when you get home from work.
- In large glass mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil, fresh herbs, garlic, onion and pepper.
- Add chicken and mix with tongs to evenly distribute ingredients.
- Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap and let marinate for at least 30 minutes in refrigerator. (To maximize flavor, marinate for 2- 4 hours. Can be marinated overnight).
- Place chicken in baking dish. Squeeze lemon juice over chicken. (Can add vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, asparagus, squash, etc. Pour remaining marinade over vegetables).
- Bake for 30 minutes at 425o Internal temperature should reach a minimum of 165oF.
* Ingredients in our demonstration were provided by:
- Hidden View Farm, Wolcott (https://hiddenviewfarmct.com)
- Percy Thomson Meadows Farm, Bethlehem (http://www.percythomsonmeadows.com)
- March Farm, Bethlehem (https://marchfarm.com)
- Gazy Brothers Farm, Oxford (https://www.gazybrothersfarm.net)
- The Olive Factory, Waterbury (http://www.theoliveoilfactory.com)