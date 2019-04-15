New schedule announced for CTrail Hartford Line

HARTFORD — A new schedule has gone into effect April 14th for the Hartford line of CTrail.

Details are as follows:

CTrailtrain 4450 is a new train that will depart New Haven Union Station at 5:55 a.m. and arrive in Hartford Union Station at 6:47 a.m.

will no longer operate and will be replaced by CTrail train . CTrail train 4451 will replace CTrail train 4401 . CTrail train 4451 will depart Hartford Union Station at 7:05 a.m. and arrive in New Haven Union Station at 7:57 a.m. This train originates from Hartford only. For service from Springfield to Windsor Locks and Windsor, please take Amtrak train 141 , which departs Springfield at 5:55 a.m. or Amtrak train 495 which departs Springfield at 7:05 a.m.

