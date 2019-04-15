What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

New schedule announced for CTrail Hartford Line

Posted 6:24 AM, April 15, 2019, by

HARTFORD — A new schedule has gone into effect April 14th for the Hartford line of CTrail.

Details are as follows:

  • CTrailtrain 4450 is a new train that will depart New Haven Union Station at 5:55 a.m. and arrive in Hartford Union Station at 6:47 a.m.
  • CTrailtrain 4400 will no longer operate and will be replaced by CTrail train 4450.
  • CTrail train 4451will replace CTrail train 4401. CTrail train 4451 will depart Hartford Union Station at 7:05 a.m. and arrive in New Haven Union Station at 7:57 a.m. This train originates from Hartford only. For service from Springfield to Windsor Locks and Windsor, please take Amtrak train 141, which departs Springfield at 5:55 a.m. or Amtrak train 495 which departs Springfield at 7:05 a.m.
  • New CTrailHartford Line Schedule available here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.