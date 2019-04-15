Nursing home, members of SEIU 1199 New England preparing for strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Lawmakers joined more than 75 nursing home employees and members of SEIU 1199 New England as they prepare to strike beginning May 1.

“We need raises because from 2015 we only get 27 cents,” CNA Careene Reid said.

Union representatives say the current budget bill for 2019-2020 lacks funding for wages, which will lead to nurse assistants receiving minimal wage increases of only 30 cents over five years.

“We are here to ask the legislature, we are here to ask the governor to do what we know is right which is to allocate funding that would allow for people to have raises” union president Rob Baril said.

The union is asking for four percent raises for workers. They are also in support of Senate Bill No. 375, which if approved would lead to increased oversight of nursing home staffers, requiring homes to track the ratios and numbers of workers on staff on a daily basis and set minimum levels of daily care for patients.