Rain moves out, gusty winds tonight

One last round of showers is likely early early this evening before we dry out. Then our concern will shift to the wind.

A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight through 8 AM Tuesday morning with gusts up to 40-45 mph.

Tuesday will be bright but breezy with high temperatures around 60 degrees and wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Wednesday looks beautiful as we get to hang onto the sunshine and get rid of the wind.

There are several chances for showers later this week. While that sounds wet, keep in mind most of the time will be dry.

The first opportunity for showers will be Thursday morning. The rest of the day will be cloudy but dry. Then scattered showers are possible on Friday. The next chance for heavier rain will be Friday night into early Saturday morning.

A Flood Warning continues for the Connecticut River due to heavy rainfall combined with snow melting in northern New England. Water levels will peak Wednesday 3' above flood stage. This happens several times a year but can be a pain for people who have properties or marinas along the river. Some road closures are possible and the high river will likely affect ferry service too.

NWS has issued a Flood Warning for the Connecticut River as recent rainfall and snow melt up north have caused the river to swell (likely into minor flood stage as graphed here). Nothing out of the ordinary as this tends to happen this time of year. pic.twitter.com/zP0qLIuiJ6 — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) April 15, 2019

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Early showers then clearing, windy. Gusts to 40 mph. Lows around 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. High: Near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 60s.

THURSDAY: AM shower, mostly cloudy, cooler. High: Low-mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Sun & clouds, scattered showers. Highs: 60s.

SATURDAY: Heavy rain early followed by some clearing. High: mid-upper 60s.

