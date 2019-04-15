Severe storms early Monday morning, heavy rain and gusty winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Storms this morning have rocked much of the state with heavy downpours and abundant lightning. The next couple hours will continue to be wet, but the heaviest of the rain will taper off as the morning goes on. Other than a lingering shower, we'll have quieter skies the rest of the day with a gusty breeze picking up.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s until the early afternoon, when the wind shifts and colder air starts to rush in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state for the potential for gusts above 40 mph this afternoon, evening and tonight. The air will have a blustery and colder feel to it tonight, with lows in the upper 30s by daybreak Tuesday.

A nice day is expected on Tuesday, although it will be a breezy day. High temps will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

We get a break after that until Thursday where temperatures will start a slow rise ahead of another period of unsettled weather. However, even though Tuesday we are dry and sunny the trade off is we'll be windy. Could see wind gusts around 30 MPH.

Showers will become more abundant through Friday, with chances for rain on Saturday expected to be rather widespread.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Morning rain tapers off, then partly cloudy with a lingering shower at times. Becoming windy in the afternoon, with gusts to 40 mph. Temperatures in the 60s, then falling into the upper 40s by sunset.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, windy. Gusts to 40 mph. Lows around 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & breezy. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Chance for showers. High: upper 50s

