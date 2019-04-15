What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Trinity rowing practice canceled due to river flooding

Posted 2:04 PM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:12PM, April 15, 2019

HARTFORD — The Trinity Men’s Rowing team’s practice was canceled Monday due to flooding on the Connecticut River.

The head coach of the team told FOX61 that had to cease all practices that day due to the flooding caused by the rain.

The team even evacuated its boathouse to row in Windsor until the flooding recedes.

Practice will resume Tuesday as the team will be on the Farmington River in Windsor.

