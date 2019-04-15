UHart stabbing suspect appears in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A University of Hartford student charged with stabbing two fellow students was back in court Monday.

said he stabbed the pair during the rehearsal of a scene from a movie back on March 31st. A handcuffed Wascher stood quietly inside a Hartford superior courtroom on Monday as his attorney asked the judge for a continuance.

Wascher is charge with two counts of attempted murder.

Also in the courtroom Monday, the mother of one of the victims, 21-year-old Brandon Gasparino.

She declined to be on camera but said according to her son there was no movie scene going on at the time of the stabbing. She said her son who is a Cinema student is not an actor. She said the three were simply in her son’s apartment when she said the suspect randomly began the stabbing.

Police said Gasparino was stabbed once in the chest and four times in the back. The other 19-year-old victim also stabbed multiple times and left in critical condition.

Jake Wascher did not enter a plea in court on Monday. His attorney said in court he did not get the chance to speak with his client and they will do so come the next court day set for May 2nd