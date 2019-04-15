× West Haven man arrested after road-rage accident leaves a motorcyclist badly injured

ORANGE — Police responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident between an SUV and a motorcycle on Route 34 going westbound on Saturday, where officers found a motorcyclist in the road without his helmet.

The rider had sustained a life-threatening head injury and was transported to a local hospital after receiving medical treatment from first responders on scene.

The suspect driving the SUV, later identified as 63-year-old Jerzy Narowski fled the scene, but eye-witness were able to assist officers in locating him with descriptions of his vehicle and events that occurred.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Narowski in Derby.

According to police, eye-witnesses described the situation as road-rage where the driver and motorcyclist were arguing along Route 34.

After two attempts to swerve into the path of the motorcycle, the SUV struck the bike causing the cyclist to lose control and be ejected from the motorcycle.

The cyclist landed on the pavement, where officers initially found him.

Narowski was charged with first-degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment, Improper Lane Change, Reckless Driving and Evading the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident.

He is being held on $75,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday.

The Orange Police Department’s investigation is underway and officers are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or the events leading up to it, to call Officer Denny Peterson at (203) 891-2130.