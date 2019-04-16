A Scavenger Hunt with an Artistic Flair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Hartford Art Scavenger Hunt is on! They are hoping to help you explore Hartford through the eyes of artists.

The nine-day event will feature over 150 pieces varying in size and style from local Hartford artists and creators from all across New England.

“Oil paintings, acrylic, photography pieces just a whole bunch of different categories of art,” said event organizer Thomas Kenney.

The artwork will be spread out at locations in the 17 neighborhoods around Hartford. All of which can be found in traditional parks or restaurants while others may be in places you have yet to explore.

“Any place that has community resources. Businesses, cafés, restaurants. Just about anything that’s out there. We just want to kind of hit it up and say this is available to you,” said Kenny.

The rules are simple. Every day of the event from 10 am to 2 pm, 10 to 15 pieces of art will be dropped off around the city. Each one will be posted with a hint of the location on the Hartford Art Scavenger Hunt Facebook page.

If you are the first to find it, it’s yours to keep! After, post a photograph with the hashtag Artists-supporting-artists to inspire others and spread the fun.

“People get inspired and happy when they see art or just anything,” said Kenny. “It’s a way for us to spread positivity and love and hopes of sparking some creative activity in your life.”

The event began April 15th and will run until April 24th. Artists Supporting Artists is continuing to accept art donations in hopes of having the event last well longer than the original timeframe. For more on this event and more like it follow the Hartford Dwellers on Facebook and Instagram.