Atty Haymond,

Last week I was operating my motorcycle and got terribly injured and hospitalized for 4 days and now I’m in rehab as a result of the accident. I was going straight and a tractor trailer was pulled over on the side of the road. It stopped to let a car out of a parking lot. I couldn’t see the car because my view was blocked by the tractor trailer and I drove into the car exiting.

I need help!

Butch J