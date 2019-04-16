Beautiful Wednesday with temps in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That relentless wind will slowly diminish tonight. Other than that breeze, the weather looks pretty good for the first time the Yankees and Red Sox play each other this year. The game is at Yankee Stadium at 6:35 PM, and you can catch it on our sister station WCCT (CW 20).

There is a chance for a shower in spots overnight as a weak disturbance passing to our south. The best chance for that will be in south/west CT overnight. Then clouds and showers will exit the area just in time for Wednesday.

Wednesday looks beautiful as we get to hang onto the sunshine and get rid of the wind.

Enjoy that sunshine and vitamin D while you can! The end of the week looks grey and unsettled with several opportunities for showers, starting Thursday. While a majority of the day will turn out dry, Thursday will be cloudy and cooler with the chance for a shower or two.

Showers will be more numerous on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. It will start to feel milder and even a little more humid with highs in the 60s. Steady, heavier rain is likely Friday night into Saturday morning with a few lingering showers Saturday midday - afternoon.

Sunday will start off bright, but clouds will bubble up in the afternoon leading to a few pop up showers.

A Flood Warning continues for the Connecticut River due to heavy rainfall combined with snow melting in northern New England. Water levels will peak Wednesday in minor flood stage. This happens several times a year but can be a pain for people who have properties or marinas along the river. Some road closures are possible and the high river will likely affect ferry service too.

FORECAST DETAILS:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, cooler, chance for a shower or two. High: Low-mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Highs: 60s.

SATURDAY: Heavy rain early followed by some clearing. High: mid-upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance for an afternoon shower. High: Mid-upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Upper 60s.

