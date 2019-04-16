× Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies recalled

EAST HANOVER, NJ –– The maker of Chips Ahoy cookies announced a limited voluntary recall of some of their cookies.

Officials said Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies were being voluntarily recalled because of the potential for certain product to contain an unexpected solidified ingredient. “Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.” according to the press release.

The recall is limited to the products below, available at retail stores nationwide. No other Chips Ahoy or Mondelēz Global LLC product is included in this recall.

Chips Ahoy Chewy Cookie (13 Oz) Retail UPC 0 44000 03223 4

Best When Used

By Dates

07SEP2019

08SEP2019

14SEP2019

15SEP2019

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9am to 6pm EDT.