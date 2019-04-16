× Flooding causes road closures on low lying lands

HARTFORD — Springtime flooding has caused some roads in low lying areas to be closed.

Connecticut Department of Transportation said the following closures were in effect as of Tuesday morning.

GLASTONBURY – Rocky Hill Ferry CLOSED until further notice due to high waters.

PORTLAND – Rt 17A is Closed at the Portland Fairgrounds Due to Flooding.

CHESTER – Chester-Hadlyme Ferry CLOSED because of High waters.

A Flood Warning continues for the Connecticut River due to heavy rainfall combined with snow melting in northern New England. Water levels will peak Wednesday 3′ above flood stage. This happens several times a year but can be a pain for people who have properties or marinas along the river.