Meal House: Slow-braised lamb shank

Ingredients

Roasted Potatoes

Glazed Carrots

Warm Sambuca & Mint Pesto

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F

2. Season the lamb shanks all over with salt and pepper.

3. Heat the Grape seed Oil in a Cast-Iron over medium-high heat.

4. Sear lamb shanks at a time until a dark brown crust forms on all sides, 3-5 minutes each. Sear the other sides of the meat until evenly browned. Remove the shanks from the pan and set aside. Remove all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the pan.

5. Add the minced carrots, onion, celery, and garlic to the pot. Season with salt and pepper, and cook until the vegetables are deeply caramelized, 15-20 mins.

6. Add tomato paste and sauté for aprox 3-5 mins. When skin starts to form a the bottom of pan add red wine.

7. Add Veal Stock, cover with aluminum foil. Bake for 2-3 hours.

8. Remove shank from liquid, and serve.