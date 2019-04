HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Tuesday night.

Hartford Police Department said the shooting took place in the area Brook/Fairmount Street. Police said the injuries to the three people are non-life threatening.

HPD on scene at Brook/Fairmount St. Three adult males shot. Outdoor scene. All victims conscious and alert. Major Crimes detectives headed to the location. More info as it becomes available. -LT. P.C. — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) April 17, 2019

At this time, no arrests have been made as police continue to gather information.

