Pennsylvania man receives prison sentence for shooting at fireflies he thought were 'alien lasers'

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The man from Clinton County who fired shots at what he thought were “alien lasers” is headed to prison.

Troopers said Jesse Shields of Mill Hall was high on bath salts last June when he fired a handgun into the sky near Mill Hall.

The “alien lasers” he shot at were actually fireflies.

Fearing they were being chased, Shields and a woman, Katherine McCloskey, ran to a nearby home where the homeowner got the gun from them and called 911.

Shields then allegedly asked the homeowner if he could take a shower to “get the goo off him that was burning his skin.”

Shields was sentenced Monday to three to six years in prison after pleading guilty last month to criminal trespass and firearms without a license.

McCloskey pleaded guilty in November to DUI, operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, and disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to six days to six months in jail.