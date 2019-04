Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Ginger! He's a 3-month-old kitten!

He's being described as 'a lot of cat' due to his big personality!

He was in foster car with his littermates and his mother.

He had an upper respiratory infection and was sneezing. He was also dehydrated and had an upset stomach. Thanks to the vets at the Connecticut Humane Society and being in a foster home, he was able to get better!

He's very feisty and active.

To learn more, head to the CT Humane Society website!