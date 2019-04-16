What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Prison escapee captured in Willimantic

Posted 4:40 PM, April 16, 2019, by

WILLIMANTIC – A convicted drug dealer who had escaped prison in Georgia was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Willimantic.

Around 9:15 a.m.,  Israel Rodriguez-Zayes, 43, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Willimantic Police Department.

Officials said in August, 2013 Israel Rodriguez-Zayes was sentenced to federal prison by a judge in Puerto Rico to 120 months for the sale of Crack Cocaine, Heroin, and Marijuana. On November 12th, 2013 Israel Rodriguez-Zayes was additionally sentenced to 60 months by a Federal Judge in Puerto Rico for using and carrying firearms during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

Officials said on March 2,  Rodriguez-Zayes escaped from a Federal Bureau of Prisons Facility in Jessup, Georgia. Earlier this month, investigators believed Rodriguez-Zayes was living in Connecticut. Officers  tracked him to the Willimantic area where he was  employed as a part time mechanic in Willimantic. He was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

Rodriguez-Zayes was held pending extradition to Georgia for his escape warrant.

