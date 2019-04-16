Protesters come face-to-face with police after woman was shot by officers in New Haven

NEW HAVEN -- Dozens of people rallied outside the Hamden Police Department Tuesday in response to an officer-involved shooting in the early Tuesday morning.
Both a Hamden Police officer and a Yale University Police officer on scene responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue around 4 a.m. Surveillance video shows some of what went on, where a 22-year-old woman is now in the hospital after she was shot by police.
Activist Tuesday said the Hamden Police officers should not have done this in New Haven. Officers said the officers were involved in the investigation of a possible armed robbery.
"At this point in time, the most I can do is put the officer on administrative leave," said Hamden Police Chief John Cappiello.
Hamden Mayor Curt B. Leng, released the following statement:
Every time a gun is fired in our community, it has my concern and my immediate attention. Protecting as many people as we can, while also preventing as much crime and violence as possible, is arguably the core function of our hometown.Please know that this incident is being investigated with the utmost seriousness that it deserves.
The State of Connecticut is conducting a full investigation.As Mayor, I will need to hold off on any further public comments to ensure nothing I say has even the slightest chance of tainting what I trust will be a comprehensive investigation and evaluation by the State.
I intend to share the results of this investigation, and any other appropriate information in the coming days, to make the process as transparent as possible within the restrictions of a State investigation.
I commit to all today that I will continue this discussion and work together with Hamden's community leaders, law enforcement officials, clergy, and human rights counselors and advocacy groups in an effort to ensure that Hamden provides all people with the very best Police Services possible