Protesters come face-to-face with police after woman was shot by officers in New Haven

NEW HAVEN -- Dozens of people rallied outside the Hamden Police Department Tuesday in response to an officer-involved shooting in the early Tuesday morning.

Both a Hamden Police officer and a Yale University Police officer on scene responded to the area of Dixwell Avenue around 4 a.m. Surveillance video shows some of what went on, where a 22-year-old woman is now in the hospital after she was shot by police.

Activist Tuesday said the Hamden Police officers should not have done this in New Haven. Officers said the officers were involved in the investigation of a possible armed robbery.

"At this point in time, the most I can do is put the officer on administrative leave," said Hamden Police Chief John Cappiello.

Hamden Mayor Curt B. Leng, released the following statement: