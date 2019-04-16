× Study: Men’s beards are dirtier than dog’s fur

A study has found that men’s beards have more germs than dog’s fur.

And it’s not just more germs, they’re more dangerous. According to The Daily Mail, the study found that all the beards in the sample were filled with bacteria, and almost half had bacteria that was dangerous to humans.

However, the dogs in the study were found to have lower levels of bacteria.

The study, done by Professor Andreas Gutzeit, of Switzerland’s Hirslanden Clinic, originally was designed to show if humans were picking up germs from a MRI that was used by humans and canines.

The study compared samples from 18 men and 30 dogs.