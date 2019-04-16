What’s on your Spring #CTBucketList?

Tapping into beer knowledge

SALEM – If sampling beer and traveling the world judging at beer competitions sounds like a good gig then meet Em Sauter.

Sauter works for Fox Farm Brewery in Salem and has the unique title of “Advanced Cicerone”.

Sauter said, “It’s like a sommelier for wine but a cicerone is for beer.”

Sauter greets guests at Fox Farm and imparts her knowledge of beer and makes suggestions for what tastes and styles will best suit them.

“I literally guarantee you will love beer if you give it a chance,” she laughed, “and that’s my job.”

In October, Sauter will head to Chicago to take the two day exam to become a Master Cicerone, the highest level of the honor.

“There are only 18 Master Cicerones in the world, and I’d be the 19th. Fingers Crossed!”

Sauter would be the only Master Cicerone in New England, if she passes the test, which she likened to taking the Bar Exam.

“There’s really just four main ingredients in beer,” she said, “but it’s like music, there is so much you can do with it.”

Sauter has a website that showcases much of her passion for beer. To see more, click here.

