Wethersfield High School auditorium becomes a real courtroom for a morning

"All rise," announce a judicial marshal. And, with that, court was in session, in the Wethersfield High School auditorium.

"Seeing the real deal and the bailiffs and the judge is asking important questions upon legal precedent was just very interesting to see the moment," said Christoper Heavren, a Wethersfield High School junior. Related Story

Pennsylvania man receives prison sentence for shooting at fireflies he thought were ‘alien lasers’

The students heard arguments in two appeals cases. One involved a murder and another governmental immunity.

"I just thought it was fascinating to listen to the lawyers and the evidence and all the work that went into it," said Natalie Casertano, a senior.

Fascinating enough to want to pursue a career in law?

Related Story

FBI seeking woman infatuated with Columbine, armed and dangerous, connected to school threats "My mom says I’m really good at arguing," said another junior, with a smile.

The presiding judge today was the Honorable Christine E. Keller, who is a Wethersfield High School graduate.

"It was nice to be back and I actually asked if I could come when I heard it was going to be at Wethersfield High School," said Judge Keller.

The Connecticut Appellate Courts "On Circuit" program has been heard in many schools over the last 23 years.

"We want to do it so that members of the public and students can learn a little bit more about the law and about how it really operates," said Judge Keller.