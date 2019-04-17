× 2 Hartford property owners face charges after Fire Dept. inspections find serious code violations.

HARTFORD — Fire department officials issued serious fire code violations to two property owners Wednesday.

Officials said Martin Rothman, the owner of Barbour Gardens and two properties on Garden Street in Hartford was issued violations for building various infractions includign not having a fire alarm system, lack of self-latching and closing doors, blocked hallways and improper storage of combustible liquids.

Officials said Michael Anacona, who owns 240 and 246 Laurel Street, was issued violations for having no fire alarm system and no outside key box, all of which are required by the city.

The state attorney office is contacting the individuals to turn themselves in voluntarily, if they do not comply a warrant will be processed through the system.