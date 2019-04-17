An early start is a hit for school kids at Dunkin Donuts Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - It was a chance for school kids to get into the swing of things early in Hartford.

Instead of English, math, or geography class — kids sat down to morning baseball instead. Wednesday was “Baseball Education Day” at Dunkin’ Donuts park.

Nearly 4000 students came out from schools all over the state to see the Yard Goats play their final game in their series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. First pitch was 10:30 am.

Yard Goats President Tim Restall said, “We want to get Yard Goats fans at a young age and this is one of the things we do.” Various educational messages flashed up on the giant video screen during the game and there were educational outlets on the concourse as well.

When asked if he’d rather be sitting in class or out at the ballpark, Owen Antoine, a fourth grader at the JFK School in Windsor said, “I’d rather be here and see the players play!”

The Yard Goats didn’t disappoint, winning in a nail biter 4-3.