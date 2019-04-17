Apple pledges to help rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS — Apple will help rebuild Notre Dame.

On Tuesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted that the company will make a donation to restore the iconic 850-year-old cathedral.

“We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope,” Cook wrote on Twitter. “Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future.”

He didn’t elaborate on how much Apple is planning to donate. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some of France’s wealthiest families have spearheaded a fundraising effort to rebuild the Paris cathedral following a massive fire. The effort reached $900 million on Wednesday, according to the French culture minister.

The billionaires behind luxury giants LVMH Group, Kering and L’Oreal on Tuesday promised a total of €500 million ($565 million).

Meanwhile, French oil and gas company Total will give €100 million ($113 million), while consulting firm Capgemini committed €1 million ($1.1 million).

Monday’s fire devastated large parts of the cathedral, including its iconic spire. The blaze was extinguished after nine hours.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he wants Notre Dame rebuilt in five years.