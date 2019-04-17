× Carl’s Jr. to Test CBD Infused Burger

Carl’s Jr. will be offering a special CBD infused burger for one day only, April 20 at one location in Denver.

The Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight (CBD) for one day only on April 20 at one Carl’s Jr. restaurant location in Denver. April 20 is the unofficial holiday for marijuana users. CBD can be derived from the cannabis plant, more commonly known as marijuana, or from the hemp plant.

CBD products in Connecticut’s medical marijuana dispensaries are regulated.

It will have two beef patties with Carl’s Jr. with hemp-based CBD oil, pickled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese. It will also come with fries, in case you get hungry. The cost will be $4.20.

“The new Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight ties back to our core strategy of being the first to bring bold and unexpected flavors that are at the forefront of hot restaurant trends to a quick service menu,” said Patty Trevino, Senior Vice President, Brand Marketing at Carl’s Jr. “We’re thrilled to be the first quick service restaurant to be testing CBD infused options.”

The CBD oil will be supplied by a local Colorado company.